Cambodian police seek shoe-throwing critic of ruling party

" Police in Cambodia are seeking to arrest a woman who was seen on a video clip on Facebook showing her throwing a shoe at a billboard of the ruling Cambodian People's Party. Sam Sak, a police chief in western Kampong Speu province, said Monday his force is looking for 38-year-old Sam Sokha, who he said was understood to be a labor activist and supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

