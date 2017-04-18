Cambodian court holds Dutch man on ch...

Cambodian court holds Dutch man on child pornography charges

" A man from the Netherlands has been formally charged in a Cambodian court for taking nude photos of boys and possessing at least 1,300 pornographic pictures. An official of the Siem Reap provincial court said Friday that Evrard Nicolas Sarot has been detained on child pornography charges.

