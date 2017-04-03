Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave...

Cambodia to allow foreigners to leave with surrogate babies

South China Morning Post

The Cambodian government is set to allow foreign couples to return home with babies conceived to surrogates before the 'womb for rent' business was banned last year, an official said Monday. Curbs on the surrogacy industry in neighbouring Thailand and India sparked a boom in the unregulated baby business in impoverished Cambodia, with Australian couples in particular turning to the kingdom.

Chicago, IL

