Cambodia slams critics, accuses US of plotting regime change

Cambodia's government has accused Western governments of seeking change of regime currently led by Prime Minister Hun Sen. Source: Reuters/Samrang Pring CAMBODIA'S Foreign Ministry has issued an unusual defence of some of the government's recent actions accusing Western governments, NGOs and journalists of secretly plotting and conspiring to bring about the regime's downfall. According to The Cambodia Daily , the statement entitled "To tell the truth" took on a number of issues from the past couple of years, in a rambling fashion, with the stated aim of "setting the record straight."

