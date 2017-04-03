Bust nets 3kg of drugs, but cops' $10...

Bust nets 3kg of drugs, but cops' $10,000 reward may not materialise

Yesterday

Two of the four suspects brought to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court yesterday for questioning for allegedly trafficking nearly three kilograms of drugs. A four-person drug ring was busted in Phnom Penh, with police uncovering almost three kilograms of drugs, though one anti-drug official expressed scepticism that a recently promised $10,000 reward on large-scale busts would be forthcoming.

Chicago, IL

