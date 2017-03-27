Brit backpacker fighting for life aft...

Brit backpacker fighting for life after HORROR train accident

Daniel Clarke, 20, dramatically fell out of a moving train travelling from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand on Friday evening. After travelling overnight, he is believed to have fallen from the carriage which has open air doors with no shutting mechanism.

