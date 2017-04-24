Bribery: Two NRD staff in Semporna re...

Bribery: Two NRD staff in Semporna remanded

Tawau: Two National Registration Department staff at its Semporna office were remanded for five days until May 1 for allegedly asking and receiving a bribe of RM2,000 to process the MyKad applications of 12-year-old local twins. The first suspect, a 40-year-old woman, was detained by a team from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission while receiving the money meant for issuing the document for the twins, a boy and a girl, at the Semporna town area at 6pm on Wednesday.

