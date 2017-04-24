Breaking silence on forced marriage

19 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

A survivor from Kampot province opens up about her experience of forced marriage, rape and pregnancy during the Khmer Rouge. A new documentary, Breaking the Silence, features women finally speaking out in the face of enduring stigma.

Chicago, IL

