Brazilian rape victim to continue her Thai holiday
A 23-year-old tourist from Brazil attacked and raped by a taxi driver in Suphan Buri on Tuesday, has decided to continue her holiday in Thailand, says permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra. He said the Brazilian tourist who was allegedly assaulted and raped by Khamkhuncharoen Khonchaturas, 44, of Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district, was just coping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC