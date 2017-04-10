Bleeding and screaming Catholic devotees nailed to wooden crosses...
WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES Devotees screamed out in pain as actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered two-inch-long nails into their feet and hands Catholic devotees were nailed to wooden crosses as part of a graphic Good Friday re-enactment of the crucifixion today. Devotees screamed out in pain as actors dressed as Roman soldiers hammered two-inch-long nails into their feet and hands.
