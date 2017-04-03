'Biggest insurgent attack in years' i...

'Biggest insurgent attack in years' in Thai south wounds 12 police

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Insurgents fired hundreds of shots into a police booth in restive Muslim-majority southern Thailand on Monday, wounding 12 officers in what police called the biggest such attack in years. A decades-old separatist insurgency in the provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed more than 6,500 lives since it escalated in 2004, according to independent monitoring group Deep South Watch.

