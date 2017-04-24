Best Western Premier Panbil Opens on ...

Best Western Premier Panbil Opens on Batam

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has opened an upscale hotel here on this Indonesian island of Batam, a short ferry ride from Singapore. The Best Western Premier Panbil is located in Batam's Panbil Industrial Estate, a major commercial and residential area near Hang Nadim Airport and the International Ferry Terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC