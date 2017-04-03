Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-...

Badminton: Lee in Malaysia Open semi-finals, Chen Long out

23 hrs ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian badminton superstar Lee Chong Wei on Friday sailed into the semi-finals with a easy win over South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-Jin.Fresh from victory, Lee, Malaysia's veteran world number one, who captured the All-England Open last month, defeated the 21-year-old South Korean 21-1, 21-14 in 45 minutes." He was perhaps not focused.

Chicago, IL

