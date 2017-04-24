Australia, New Zealand Mark Memorials to War Dead Throughout Asia
Tens of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders paid tribute Tuesday at memorials and graves for war veterans and in remembrance to the price paid in conflict in more than a century of wars. The services, known as ANZAC Day, began following Australia's and New Zealand's role in fighting alongside former colonial power, Britain, in the trenches of Gallipoli against the Ottoman Turkish Empire during World War I .
