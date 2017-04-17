At peace summit, Burma's armed rebel groups call for equality
ARMED ethic groups from Burma's restive areas have collectively called on the government to accord all armed ethnic organisations with equal and dignified status, as the Southeast Asian country looks to resolve decades of unrest in its autonomous regions. At the second 21st Century Panglong Conference held in Chiangmai, Thailand, over the weekend, the 14 armed ethnic groups that attended the meeting said it was working towards the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement by non-signatory groups while aiming to attain "dignified status".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC