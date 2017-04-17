At peace summit, Burma's armed rebel ...

At peace summit, Burma's armed rebel groups call for equality

Read more: Asian Correspondent

ARMED ethic groups from Burma's restive areas have collectively called on the government to accord all armed ethnic organisations with equal and dignified status, as the Southeast Asian country looks to resolve decades of unrest in its autonomous regions. At the second 21st Century Panglong Conference held in Chiangmai, Thailand, over the weekend, the 14 armed ethnic groups that attended the meeting said it was working towards the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement by non-signatory groups while aiming to attain "dignified status".

Chicago, IL

