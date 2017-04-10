At Least Six Dead as Philippine Troop...

At Least Six Dead as Philippine Troops Clash With Suspected Militants on Popular Tourist Island

Read more: Time

At least six people have been killed in battle between Philippine forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf militants on a central resort island, far from the extremists' southern jungle bases and in a region where the U.S. government has warned the gunmen may be conducting kidnappings, officials said. The national police chief said a soldier died, and the military chief of staff reported that at least five gunmen were killed in an ongoing gunbattle in Inabanga town in Bohol province.

