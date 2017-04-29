ASG sub-leader Misaya killed in Sulu
An Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader responsible for the kidnapping of local and foreign hostages was killed following an encounter in Indanan, Sulu AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, said no less than AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano confirmed Misaya's Padilla said troops from Philippine Marine units killed the Abu Sayyaf extremist commander who is considered to be one of the most notorious kidnappers in Southern Philippines.
