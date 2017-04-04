ASG gunman killed, 32 soldiers wounded
The military said yesterday that 32 government soldiers, including two Philippine Army officers, were wounded while at least one Abu Sayyaf Group gunman was killed in a clash with the group of Abu Sayyaf leader Radullan Sahiron in Sulu last Sunday. Army Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu, identified one of the two wounded Army officers as one Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC