ASG gunman killed, 32 soldiers wounded

The military said yesterday that 32 government soldiers, including two Philippine Army officers, were wounded while at least one Abu Sayyaf Group gunman was killed in a clash with the group of Abu Sayyaf leader Radullan Sahiron in Sulu last Sunday. Army Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu, identified one of the two wounded Army officers as one Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.