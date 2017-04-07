ASEAN gears up for - Southeast Asian century'
Finance Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations link arms before the start of the ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting held in Mactan, Cebu Pehin Abd Rahman Ibrahim, Minister Ministry of Finance, Brunei; Nguon Sokha, Secretary of State, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Cambodia; Mulyani Indrawati, Minister, Ministry of Finance, Indonesia; Sila Viengkeo, Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance, Lao PDR; Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani, Ministry of Finance, Malaysia; Carlos G. Dominguez III, Secretary, Department of Finance, Philippines; U Maung Maung Win, Deputy Finance Minister, Ministry of Planning and Finance, Myanmar; Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, Department of Finance, Singapore; Apisak Tantivorawong, Minister, Ministry of Finance, Thailand; Dinh Tien Dung, Minister, Ministry of Finance, Vietnam; and Lim Hong Hin, ASEAN Deputy ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC