Antabax, BCWA To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness
By Elie Fatihah Nik Ayob KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 -- Halal antibacterial care brand, Antabax, is joining the Breast Cancer Welfare Association to raise breast cancer awareness and to highlight that there is life after the disease. In a statement, Antabax said it would contribute RM12,000 in cash and prizes to the BCWA Bowling Carnival 2017 at Sunway Megalanes, Petaling Jaya on April 30, to encourage more cancer survivors to return to an active lifestyle, through the friendly competition and camaraderie of bowling.
