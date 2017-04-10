American arrested on sex charges

A 47-year-old Cambodian-American accused of sexually molesting 11 boys was sent to Takeo Provincial Court yesterday following his arrest during a raid at his home in Phnom Penh's Daun Penh district last week. Soth Bunthorn, chief of the Takeo Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection, said the suspect, whose name he couldn't provide, faces charges of child sex abuse and exploitation.

