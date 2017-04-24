6.0 magnitude earthquake hits off Tai...

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits off Taiwan coast

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The agency stated that the earthquake occurred at 9:57 a.m. local time , some 163 kilometers to the southeast of Taitung County. The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 96 kilometers, the agency said.

