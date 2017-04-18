285 killed during Myanmar's water festival

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The state-run newspaper on Tuesday reported 285 people were killed and 1,073 others injured as 1,200 crimes and accidents occurred across the country during the four-day annual Thingyan Water Festival. "Compared to last year's figures of 967 crimes, 272 deaths and 1,086 injured cases, 233 more cases and 13 more deaths occurred in this year's water festival," said the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

