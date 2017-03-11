Woo Kwok-hing (left) with Carrie Lam ...

Woo Kwok-hing (left) with Carrie Lam and John Tsang. Photo: David Wong

Read more: South China Morning Post

Retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, who failed in his bid for the city's top job, was thankful for the 21 voters who backed him "with their consciences" even though his chances of becoming Hong Kong's chief executive had been slim from the beginning. Woo said he did not regret joining the race and hoped that his spirit of speaking the truth and never giving up would motivate and encourage other Hongkongers .

Chicago, IL

