Vietnamese vessel evades armed gunmen, now safe in Malaysian waters

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A Vietnamese cargo vessel that managed to evade a speedboat carrying armed gunmen in Philippines waters has now been safely escorted to Sandakan. MV Phu An, with 13 crewmembers on board and which was headed towards Sandakan, spotted a speedboat carrying at least six armed men tailing it in the waters off Pulau Boan, north of Sabah's Turtle Island, on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

