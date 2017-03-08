Video emerges of man claiming to be m...

Video emerges of man claiming to be murdered North Korean's son

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A man claiming to be the son of the slain, estranged half brother of North Korea's leader said he was lying low with his mother and sister, in a video posted online by a group that said it helped rescue them following the murder a month ago. The governments of Netherlands, China, the United States, and a fourth unnamed country provided emergency humanitarian assistance to protect the family, the group, called Cheollima Civil Defense, said in a statement released on Wednesday along with the video.

