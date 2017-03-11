US senator honored for work in former...

US senator honored for work in former East Timor island

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has received the highest honor that a foreigner can be given from the country formerly known as East Timor. The Order of Timor was presented to the Rhode Island Democrat from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, nearly two decades after Reed visited the island on a fact-finding trip to learn more about the residents' struggle for freedom.

Chicago, IL

