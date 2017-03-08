Unity and mateship honoured
THE impenetrable bonds forged between prisoners of war in British North Borneo during World War II were remembered and lauded at the annual Sandakan commemorative service on Sunday. In late 1944, with Allied forces advancing, the Japanese began moving the Australian and British prisoners of the Sandakan camp on foot towards Ranau, some 260 kilometres away, in what has become known as the death marches.
