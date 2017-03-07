U.S. starts deploying Thaad antimissile system in South Korea, responding to North's tests

Increasingly concerned about the threats from North Korea's provocative behavior, the United States said Tuesday it had started to deploy an antimissile system in South Korea that China has angrily opposed as a threat to its security. The deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, or Thaad, came after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles on Monday apparently in response to joint naval exercises by South Korea and the United States.

