U.N. slams sale of Cambodian women's breast milk by U.S. firm
The sale of breast milk from Cambodian women by a U.S. firm is a form of exploitation, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Wednesday, after reports the Phnom Penh government had suspended exports of the milk. The Cambodian government this week temporarily banned exports by Utah-based Ambrosia Labs, which collects breast milk from Cambodian women to be sold in the United States, according to the Phnom Penh Post newspaper.
