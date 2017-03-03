Two women to be charged with Kim Jong...

Two women to be charged with Kim Jong-Nam's murder: Malaysia

The Malaysian authorities say four North Korean men, who have since fled the country, gave the poison to Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, from Vietnam; police said they had been instructed to wash their hands immediately after the attack in an airport bathroom. They did not enter a formal plea , but Huong's lawyer later told reporters that his client told the court in Vietnamese that "I am not guilty", The Mail said.

