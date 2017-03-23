Two M'sians on S'pore death row fail ...

Two M'sians on S'pore death row fail in bid

Kuala Lumpur: Two Malaysians who are on death row in Singapore for drug trafficking on Friday failed to obtain leave for a judicial review to compel the Government to intervene by referring the republic to the International Court of Justice .

