Twenty years after deadly grenade attack, threat of political violence remains

Bereaved relatives of Chaet Doung Daravudh, a KNP member who was killed in the March 30 grenade attack, gather around his widow, Vout Varun , as they make their way to a temple for the funeral on April 2, 1997. David Van Der Veen/AFP Twenty years ago today, some 200 members of the Khmer National Party led by long-time opposition figure Sam Rainsy gathered at a rally in Wat Botum Park to call for an independent judiciary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.