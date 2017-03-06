Tourist missing on Thailand's 'death ...

Tourist missing on Thailand's 'death island'

Valentina Novozhyonova, 23, vanished from her hostel on Koh Tao in mid-February, sparking a police search, The Sun reported . She had checked into the hostel on February 11 and was due to check out on February 16 - but failed to do so.

