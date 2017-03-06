The Latest: North Korea orders Malaysian ambassador out

North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, center, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Monday, March 6, 2017. Malaysia is protecting its "sovereignty and dignity" by expelling the North Korean ambassador, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday, as relations between the countries frayed over the poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.

