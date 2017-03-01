The Latest: North Korea orders Malaysian ambassador out

The Latest on Malaysia's investigation into the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother : North Korea has ordered Malaysia's ambassador out of the country in a tit-for-tat after Malaysia expelled North Korea's envoy over the death of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that the Malaysian ambassador has been labeled persona non grata and ordered to leave within 48 hours.

