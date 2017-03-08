Thai soap - mimicking' Myanmar's last...

Thai soap - mimicking' Myanmar's last dynasty angers its royal descendents

The family of Myanmar's last king hit out on Sunday at a Thai soap opera inspired by the palace intrigue of their ancestors, accusing Thailand of double standards in how it treats another country's royals. Soe Win, the great grandson of Myanmar's last monarch King Thibaw, said his family was angered by A Lady's Flame , a new hit prime-time soap that recounts a bloody dynastic power struggle.

