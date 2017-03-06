Thai military drops defamation case o...

Thai military drops defamation case over torture report

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Thailand's military has withdrawn criminal complaints of defamation and violating the computer law against three human rights activists who issued a report alleging torture by security forces in the country's insurgency-plagued south, a decision welcomed by rights groups. A spokesman for the army's Internal Security Operations Command, which filed the charges, said Tuesday the military was withdrawing the complaints to facilitate future cooperation between private groups and officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC