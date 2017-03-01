Thai beach murders: Convicted men lose death sentence appeal
Two men convicted of murdering British tourists Hannah Witheridge and David Miller in Thailand have lost their appeal against the death sentence. The bodies of backpackers Miss Witheridge, 23, from Norfolk, and Mr Miller, 24, from Jersey, were found on a beach on Koh Tao in September 2014.
