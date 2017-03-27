Tan Cheng Bock calls for Presidential...

Tan Cheng Bock calls for Presidential Election to be open election

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Former presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock has called on the Government to make the upcoming Presidential Election an open election. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Friday , he asked if it was correct to make the upcoming election, which must be held by August, a reserved one.

Chicago, IL

