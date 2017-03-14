Taiwan Rolling Stock Co. sets sights on metro projects in Southeast Asia
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Rail vehicle maker Taiwan Rolling Stock Co. said Monday it was pushing to win metro projects in the Southeast Asian region, in line with the Taiwan central government's "New Southbound Policy."
