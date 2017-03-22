Summary death
A security officer begins the paperwork while sitting next to the body of Chaiyapoom Pasae where he was gunned down in a summary killing at Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province. A short-film producer, a song writer and an advocate of the rights of stateless people, Chaiyapoom Pasae was still an adolescent when he was killed by a soldier in Chiang Mai last Friday aged 17. But security officers described him as a suspected armed, illicit drug trafficker, and said that his extra-judicial killing was an act of "self-defence and unavoidable".
