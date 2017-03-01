Smog from Myanmar worsening haze prob...

Smog from Myanmar worsening haze problem in North

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A working group to tackle the wildfire and haze problem forecast that the haze problem in the Northern region would worsen in the next three days, especially in Mae Hong Son, as they still cannot control illegal burning and wildfire. Brisk winds are also blowing smog from Myanmar to Thailand.

