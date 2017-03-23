Singapore prime minister visits Vietnam to boost ties

Vietnam and Singapore have signed several business agreements as the island state seeks to boost investment and trade with the communist country during a visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Among the six memorandum of understanding which were signed Thursday and witnessed by Lee and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, two were for industrial parks to be developed by Singapore's Sembcorp in central Vietnam.

