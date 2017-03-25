Singapore on alert against terror attacks, says PM

HANOI: Singapore is on its guard in the light of the heightened global terror threat, as there is no foolproof protection against an attack like the one London suffered on Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said. "If it does happen, we need to have that fortitude and resilience, and unity, to say: This is bad, let's find out what was the background, let's do what we need to do, but at the same time, carry on with our lives.

