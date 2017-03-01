Sacked Thai palace aide appears to face charges

Police General Jumpol Manmai , who was fired after being accused by government for misconduct and political interests which were detrimental to national security, arrives at a court in Bangkok, Thailand March 2, 2017. Police General Jumpol Manmai, who was fired after being accused by government for misconduct and political interests which were detrimental to national security, arrives at a court in Bangkok, Thailand March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.