Rescued Malaysians to arrive at KLIA on Sunday night

KUALA LUMPUR: Two of the five Malaysians who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf group in Philippines in July last year are expected to arrive at the KL International Airport in Sepang on Sunday night . Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter but declined to reveal the time of their arrival.

