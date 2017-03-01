PM, Sokha talk leaked Conversation purports to show private negotiations between rivals
Opposition leader Kem Sokha speaks to Prime Minister Hun Sen at a session at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh late last year. AFP The prime minster yesterday boasted he was pulling the opposition's strings after verifying as "one hundred percent" true a leaked phone conversation purporting to feature details of a back-channel deal with opposition leader Kem Sokha, as the latter attempted to negotiate his freedom from effective house arrest .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC