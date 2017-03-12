PIA heightens information campaign on...

PIA heightens information campaign on ASEAN 2017

THE country's official public information arm is set to hold info caravans, school tours, and open more PIA Info Kiosks to communicate how the Filipino can benefit from being an ASEAN Citizen. This is the reality and possibility that the Philippine Information Agency , the country's public information arm, wants to share to every Filipino as it embarks on information caravans, school tours, and establishes more PIA Information Kiosks nationwide.

Chicago, IL

