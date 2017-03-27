Philippines rescues 3 Malaysian kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf1 min ago

Philippines rescues 3 Malaysian kidna...

Yesterday Read more: India.com

Manila, March 27 Philippine security forces have rescued three more Malaysian sailors kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf terror group, said Malaysian officials on Monday. The Eastern Security Command of Sabah confirmed to official news agency Bernama that the rescue of the hostages took place on Sunday night during a Philippine Army operation on the island of Jolo, Efe news reported.

